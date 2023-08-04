Home Cities Vijayawada

Cops foil 60-year-old woman's self immolation bid at CM's camp office in Tadepalli

The woman came to submit a representation with Chief Ministers’ Spandana programme alleging that her property of nearly 2.60 acres of land was transferred to others without her consent. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 60-year-old woman from Mogalturu mandal of Bhimavaram district created a flutter at the Chief Minister’s camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday when she attempted suicide by trying to self-immolate after the security staff did not allow her to submit her petition with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

The woman, identified as Thivari Saradavati, took the extreme step alleging the official's inaction to a petition submitted with them. 

She was rescued by security staff present near the chief minister's camp office and sent away ensuring justice to her. 

According to security staff, the woman Sharadavati came to Tadepalli on Thursday morning to submit a representation with Chief Ministers’ Spandana programme alleging that her property of nearly 2.60 acres of land was transferred to others without her consent. 

She also alleged that the local tahsildar and Village Revenue Officer (VRO) were behind the change in names in the online portal. 

Despite taking this issue to the district collector’s notice, there was no action pertaining to the complaint, she rued. 

“When the chief minister’s security staff denied permission, Sharadavati attempted suicide bid. Noticing the incident, the police personnel rescued her,” the police explained. 

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

