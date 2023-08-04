Home Cities Vijayawada

Environmental clearance a must for sand mining in AP: National Green Tribunal

On March 23, the NGT issued directions to stop the mining activity, following which the SEIAA – Andhra Pradesh issued a stop notice to all the sand reaches.

Published: 04th August 2023

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has made it clear that unless otherwise fresh environment clearances are obtained by the project proponents from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority ( SEIAA), AP, mining operations (sand) cannot proceed.

NGT Southern Zone was hearing a petition filed by Nagendra Kumar of Guntur that Jai Prakash Power Ventures Limited was carrying out sand mining despite the stoppage orders issued on mining following directions of the NGT. 

On March 23, the NGT issued directions to stop the mining activity, following which the SEIAA – Andhra Pradesh issued a stop notice to all the sand reaches, wherein 110 Nos of environmental clearance orders were issued in the State of AP.

As per SEIAA orders, the direction was applicable to all sand mining activities for which ECs issued under semi-mechanised mining. As regard Jai Prakash Power Ventures, stoppage orders were specifically issued on April 27 this year. 

The NGT, besides directing SEIAA – Andhra Pradesh to file a report whether, after their stoppage notice, which was issued on April 27, either the company or any other project proponent was carrying on the mining activity in disobedience of the order, also directed Jai Prakash Power Ventures its detailed report in this regard.

