Three government officials held for accepting bribe in Annamaya, Prakasam

Anti-Corruption Bureau officials caught T Sundupalli (Annamaya district) tahsildar Gadapala Ravi and revenue inspector Kiran while demanding and accepting a bribe amount of Rs 40,000.

Published: 06th August 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday, caught three government officials while demanding and accepting bribes from complainants in Annamaya and Prakasam districts.

In the first incident, ACB officials caught T Sundupalli (Annamaya district) tahsildar Gadapala Ravi and revenue inspector Kiran while demanding and accepting a bribe amount of Rs 40,000 for processing a petition of the complainant G Prabhanjan Reddy. Prabhanjan Reddy had applied a petition with Tahsildar for mutation of his agricultural land in Yerramanenipalem.

“The tahsildar demanded Rs 80,000 for doing official favour and settled with Rs 40,000. While accepting money, ACB officials caught him along with revenue inspector Kiran,” according to ACB officials.

In another incident, Satyavolu village (Prakasam district) village revenue officer (VRO) P Venkateswarlu was caught red-handedly while accepting a bribe amount of Rs 5,000 from the complainant G Shankar for processing his application for land mutation and Pattadar passbook.

“The tainted officer already took Rs 10,000 as a bribe and has been threatening the complainant for more money. Not willing to pay the bribe, Shankar lodged a complaint. All the accused were produced in the court,” ACB officials added.

