Dangling wires injure motorist, bike gutted

The man got snagged by the dangling wire in front of a pharmaceutical godown, he reportedly lost control of the motorcycle and escaped the jaws of death with minor injuries.

Published: 07th August 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

A motorist fell down after he got struck by a dangling wire, near Pushpa Hotel centre in Vijayawada city. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A man was allegedly injured after he was snagged down by a dangling cable wire haphazardly drawn over a street. Immediately after the accident, the victim’s two-wheeler caught on fire due to fuel leakage. According to the locals, the incident took place when the motorist, whose details are not known, was on his way towards Pushpa Hotel junction from Besant Road at around 3 AM on Sunday.

When the person, who is in mid 40’s, got snagged by the dangling wire in front of a pharmaceutical godown, he reportedly lost control of the motorcycle and escaped the jaws of death with minor injuries. An alert watchman Rambabu, who saw the incident, rushed to the spot and rescued the injured, following which the victim allegedly left the scene with the help of his friends.

Meanwhile, Suryaraopet inspector Venkateswarlu informed that no complaint has been lodged by the injured. Assistant commissioner of the town planning department Jagadish said that the issue was escalated and assured that he would take measures to prevent such accidents.

