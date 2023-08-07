Home Cities Vijayawada

Delegates from 13 countries take part in SRM University’s diplomatic exchange

High Commissioner of the Republic of Gambia Mustapha Jawara inaugurated the event in the presence of University vice-chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora and Registrar Dr R Prem Kumar.

Published: 07th August 2023 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

'Diplomatic Exchange: Building Bridges Beyond Borders' organised by SRM University-AP. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP organised a gathering of diplomats, academicians, and policy leaders from across the globe at the “Diplomatic Exchange: Building Bridges Beyond Borders” to foster meaningful interactions, cultural exchange, and the establishment of strong global partnerships.

High Commissioner of the Republic of Gambia Mustapha Jawara inaugurated the event in the presence of University Vice-chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora and Registrar Dr R Prem Kumar.“We have had a long bilateral relationship with India for years, and will continue to strengthen this camaraderie,” Mustapha noted while signing an MoU with the University. Delegates and diplomats from 13 countries attended the meet.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Arora remarked, “We are at an interesting phase in the global domain where India is emerging as an economic power. We are actively promoting the G20 theme of ‘One Earth - One Family - One Future’ under India’s presidency to bridge the gap with the outside world through connection, coordination and cooperation.”

AP State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) chairman Prof K Hemachandra Reddy, who attended as chief guest, said, “According to ancient Indian philosophy, knowledge is acquired through four stages - 25 per cent from teachers, 25 per cent through curiosity, 25 per cent from peers and 25 per cent with time and experience. This can be implemented through a diversified academic pool that will strengthen our education system and youth. SRM has manifested this by establishing and building networks extending beyond the State and national boundaries.”

Honorary Consul General of Korea Suresh Chukkapalli pointed out that countries like Taiwan and Japan, which have low populations, require India to provide a highly-skilled workforce and suggested academicians include linguistic programmes at SRM University-AP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
education SRM UNIVERSITY
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp