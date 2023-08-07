Delegates from 13 countries take part in SRM University’s diplomatic exchange

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP organised a gathering of diplomats, academicians, and policy leaders from across the globe at the “Diplomatic Exchange: Building Bridges Beyond Borders” to foster meaningful interactions, cultural exchange, and the establishment of strong global partnerships.

High Commissioner of the Republic of Gambia Mustapha Jawara inaugurated the event in the presence of University Vice-chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora and Registrar Dr R Prem Kumar.“We have had a long bilateral relationship with India for years, and will continue to strengthen this camaraderie,” Mustapha noted while signing an MoU with the University. Delegates and diplomats from 13 countries attended the meet.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Arora remarked, “We are at an interesting phase in the global domain where India is emerging as an economic power. We are actively promoting the G20 theme of ‘One Earth - One Family - One Future’ under India’s presidency to bridge the gap with the outside world through connection, coordination and cooperation.”

AP State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) chairman Prof K Hemachandra Reddy, who attended as chief guest, said, “According to ancient Indian philosophy, knowledge is acquired through four stages - 25 per cent from teachers, 25 per cent through curiosity, 25 per cent from peers and 25 per cent with time and experience. This can be implemented through a diversified academic pool that will strengthen our education system and youth. SRM has manifested this by establishing and building networks extending beyond the State and national boundaries.”

Honorary Consul General of Korea Suresh Chukkapalli pointed out that countries like Taiwan and Japan, which have low populations, require India to provide a highly-skilled workforce and suggested academicians include linguistic programmes at SRM University-AP.

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP organised a gathering of diplomats, academicians, and policy leaders from across the globe at the “Diplomatic Exchange: Building Bridges Beyond Borders” to foster meaningful interactions, cultural exchange, and the establishment of strong global partnerships. High Commissioner of the Republic of Gambia Mustapha Jawara inaugurated the event in the presence of University Vice-chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora and Registrar Dr R Prem Kumar.“We have had a long bilateral relationship with India for years, and will continue to strengthen this camaraderie,” Mustapha noted while signing an MoU with the University. Delegates and diplomats from 13 countries attended the meet. Addressing the gathering, Prof. Arora remarked, “We are at an interesting phase in the global domain where India is emerging as an economic power. We are actively promoting the G20 theme of ‘One Earth - One Family - One Future’ under India’s presidency to bridge the gap with the outside world through connection, coordination and cooperation.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); AP State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) chairman Prof K Hemachandra Reddy, who attended as chief guest, said, “According to ancient Indian philosophy, knowledge is acquired through four stages - 25 per cent from teachers, 25 per cent through curiosity, 25 per cent from peers and 25 per cent with time and experience. This can be implemented through a diversified academic pool that will strengthen our education system and youth. SRM has manifested this by establishing and building networks extending beyond the State and national boundaries.” Honorary Consul General of Korea Suresh Chukkapalli pointed out that countries like Taiwan and Japan, which have low populations, require India to provide a highly-skilled workforce and suggested academicians include linguistic programmes at SRM University-AP.