Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to tackle water stagnation at Gunadala

It was discovered that the culverts built approximately 50 years ago had deteriorated over time, obstructing proper water drainage.

Published: 09th August 2023 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

VMC sanitation workers involved in cleaning up the drain at Gunadala centre in Vijayawada on Tuesday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In response to the persistent issue of water stagnation during rainfall in Gunadala Center, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation authorities have taken proactive steps to address the problem. It was discovered that the culverts built approximately 50 years ago had deteriorated over time, obstructing proper water drainage. To combat this issue, a comprehensive plan has been put into action, involving the removal of accumulated silt and the remnants of the damaged culverts that had impeded the natural flow of water into the canal.

The drinking water source for this circle will be the water tank located at YSR Colony of Gangirala Dibba on the hilltop. From this central point, Krishna water will be distributed through pipelines to nearby areas, ensuring a reliable supply of clean drinking water. To manage the flow of wastewater effectively, the cleaned water tank will discharge its waste into an outfall drain situated at the hilltop.

Additionally, local wastewater will also find its way into this outfall drain, ultimately entering the nearest canal on the lower grounds of the hill at the Gunadala centre. The challenge, however, emerged due to the degradation of two culverts constructed half a century ago, which caused the drain to become buried and the water to stagnate, especially during rainfall. Hence, the VMC staff undertook the task of clearing the drain, and carefully removing both the accumulated silt and the debris from the damaged culverts.

Dara Antony, the Sanitary Inspector of Circle 3, explained that all the stagnant silt was successfully cleared from the culvert area.He further informed that the Engineering department was swiftly involved in addressing the issue, proposing the construction of two new culverts at the same location where the original ones had fallen into disrepair. The engineering department promptly engaged a contractor for the task, indicating a swift commencement of the project.

