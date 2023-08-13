60-year-old strangles grandson to death over property dispute in Vijaywada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 60-year-old man allegedly killed his six-year-old grandson over family and property disputes in Yanamadurru village of West Godavari district on Saturday.

According to Pentapadu police, the incident happened on Wednesday night and came to light on Saturday morning when the villagers identified the body of the missing boy Pokala Kalyan (6) in a canal located in the village outskirts.

Based on the primary investigation information, the mother of the deceased boy, Sirisha, alleged that her father-in-law Nageswara Rao took the boy along with him on Wednesday evening and killed him by drowning in the canal.

According to the statement of the Sirisha, she married Pokala Sattibabu 11 years ago and the couple had two children. She further alleged that her husband Sattibabu and father-in-law Nageswara Rao used to harass her, demand extra dowry and threaten to kill her. She also alleged that her husband was having an extramarital affair.

Unable to bear the torment, Sirisha applied for the dissolution of their marriage to which both Sattibabu and Nageswara objected and refused to divide the properties. Fearing that property would go into the hands of Sirisha, the unwilling Rao developed a grudge against her and killed his grandson Kalyan by strangling him in a fit of rage. Later, Rao threw the body in the canal and went on large, said the police in their statement to the media.

Based on a complaint lodged by Sirisha, the police have registered a case and an investigation is on. Manhunt is launched for the accused.

