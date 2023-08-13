Dr Macharla Radha murder case: Husband, driver held

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development in the murder case of paediatrician Macharla Radha, who was brutally murdered at her residence on July 25 by unknown burglars, it is learnt that the Inaguduru police reportedly arrested two persons, including her husband, their role in the crime.

According to the sources inside the police department, it is believed that Inaguduru police reportedly took Radha’s husband Macharla Loknath Umamaheswara Rao into custody for questioning, as the police found the role of Loknath behind his wife’s murder. Also, his car driver was apprehended by police as his movements are found to be suspicious, said the sources.

On July 25, the 59-year-old lady paediatrician Radha was brutally murdered by unidentified burglars at her residence in Javvarupet under Machilipatnam’s Inaguduru police station limits. Both Radha and her husband Loknath were running a paediatric hospital and residing on the first floor of the hospital building.

When Radha left home at around 6 pm in the evening, Loknath was in the hospital till 11 pm. He later found her in the pool of blood with chilli powder sprinkled on her.

