Strong winds and light to moderate rains likely today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After a considerable dry spell, the State can now expect some light to moderate rains. According to IMD weather inference, the cyclonic circulation over the west-central Bay of Bengal off the Andhra Pradesh coast between 4.5 & 5.8 Km above mean sea level persists.

The trough from South Interior Karnataka to Comorin Area across Tamil Nadu at 0.9 Km above mean sea level persists. For the next couple of days, light to moderate rains will be there at one or two places in all zones of the State. Similarly, strong winds with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph are forecast for the next four days at isolated places across the State.

At the same time, hot, humid and discomfort weather would prevail at isolated places for the same period, In coastal districts max temperatures are likely to be 3-5 °C above normal. In 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Saturday, rainfall occurred at few places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and at one or two places over Rayalaseema, Highest rainfall of 5 cm was recorded in Repalle of Bapatlla district, followed by 3 cm in Avanigadda of Krishna, Marripudi of Praksam, Kaikalur of Eluru and Sattenapalle of Palnadu district.

