Home Cities Vijayawada

Vignan student enters India Book of records

Nagabhushan shared that Shaik Sadhiq, along with fellow students functioning under the banner of ‘Young Generation Welfare Society’, has made a significant impact.

Published: 13th August 2023 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2023 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Shaik Sadhiq

Vignan University student Shaik Sadhiq

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vignan University student Shaik Sadhiq, who has been pursuing MTech, has received the prestigious India Book of Records 2023 award for his social and service-oriented initiatives. The vice-chancellor of the university, Prof P Nagabhushan on Thursday, highlighted Sadhiq’s achievement.

Nagabhushan shared that Shaik Sadhiq, along with fellow students functioning under the banner of the ‘Young Generation Welfare Society’, has made a significant impact.

Their collective endeavours have led to the provision of essential facilities to more than 35,000 individuals through over 800 social and service-oriented initiatives in the Guntur and Tenali regions. Chairman of Vignan Institutions Lavu Rathaiah lauded Shaik Sadhiq.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shaik Sadhiq Vignan University India Book of Records 2023 award
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp