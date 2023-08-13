Vignan student enters India Book of records

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vignan University student Shaik Sadhiq, who has been pursuing MTech, has received the prestigious India Book of Records 2023 award for his social and service-oriented initiatives. The vice-chancellor of the university, Prof P Nagabhushan on Thursday, highlighted Sadhiq’s achievement.

Nagabhushan shared that Shaik Sadhiq, along with fellow students functioning under the banner of the ‘Young Generation Welfare Society’, has made a significant impact.

Their collective endeavours have led to the provision of essential facilities to more than 35,000 individuals through over 800 social and service-oriented initiatives in the Guntur and Tenali regions. Chairman of Vignan Institutions Lavu Rathaiah lauded Shaik Sadhiq.

VIJAYAWADA: Vignan University student Shaik Sadhiq, who has been pursuing MTech, has received the prestigious India Book of Records 2023 award for his social and service-oriented initiatives. The vice-chancellor of the university, Prof P Nagabhushan on Thursday, highlighted Sadhiq’s achievement. Nagabhushan shared that Shaik Sadhiq, along with fellow students functioning under the banner of the ‘Young Generation Welfare Society’, has made a significant impact. Their collective endeavours have led to the provision of essential facilities to more than 35,000 individuals through over 800 social and service-oriented initiatives in the Guntur and Tenali regions. Chairman of Vignan Institutions Lavu Rathaiah lauded Shaik Sadhiq.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });