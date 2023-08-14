Family of four finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh at Gudimetla

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A family of four from Sattenapalli town of Guntur district allegedly chanced on a big diamond worth Rs 60 lakh at Gudimetla village under Chandarlpadu Mandal on Saturday night. As per the revenue officials, the incident came to light when one of the family members approached a diamond merchant who reportedly offered him Rs 60 lakh for the diamond they had dug up at the village.

According to the preliminary information, the details of the family members are yet to be ascertained.

According to the villagers, the family had come to the village a few days ago to try a hand at diamond hunting and left for their native Sattenapalli on Saturday night soon after they hit the jackpot.

Disclosing more details, the locals informed that it is a regular affair every August when people from surrounding areas and other places visit Gudimetla village to try their luck. “Every year, hundreds of people from various places visit the spot in order to try a hand at diamond-hunting at this location. However, only a few succeeded,” said the villagers.

