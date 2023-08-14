Home Cities Vijayawada

NTR police inspects arrangements for Independence Day fete, issue traffic advisory

Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada used for representational purposes. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district police have imposed a few traffic restrictions in Vijayawada on August 15 (Tuesday) from 7 AM to 12 noon during the 77th Independence Day celebrations at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium.

Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata said elaborate security measures have been taken as Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other VIPs will be attending the programme. Rana and other officials inspected the trial run of the tableaus and forces parade on Sunday.

They announced that vehicles coming from Police Control Room (PCR) Junction and proceeding towards Benz Circle will be diverted at Y Junction near Old Bus Stand through Eluru Road, Swarna Palace, Pushpa Hotel, Jammi Chettu, Siddhartha Junction, Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road to Benz Circle traffic signal.

Similarly, all vehicles proceeding towards MG Road from Benz Circle will be diverted from the Krishna Lanka highway through Skew Bridge and Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS). Meanwhile, APSRTC buses plying on MG Road will be diverted via Five Route and Eluru Road.

Guests attending the parade have been divided into groups such as AA, A1, A2, A3, B1 and B2. Separate car parking lots have been arranged for them at the handball ground in the stadium, Bishop Azariah School, City Armed Reserve police grounds and other places. He also urged awardees and their families to reach the venue before 7:45 AM.

