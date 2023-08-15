Vijayawada railway station exhibits horrors of partition

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Vijayawada division of the South Central Railway, has set up a Special Exhibition Gallery on Monday at the Old Booking office Concourse, East Main entrance of Vijayawada Railway Station.

The exhibition depicted the pictures of partition horrors that were witnessed during the year 1947. Narendra A Patil, Divisional Railway Manager, Vijayawada division along with Pingali Suseela, granddaughter-in-law of legendary Pingali Venkayya and Srirama Raju, grandson of Alluri Sitharama Raju were the chief guests.

In this culminating year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), when the Nation completes 76 years of Independence, the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is being observed throughout the country on 14th August 2023. The Partition Horrors Day Exhibition has been envisaged by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India to bring to light the agony, suffering and pain of millions of people who were the sufferers of partition.

Keeping in mind the vast outreach of Indian Railways, the exhibition gallery was planned by Vijayawada Division, Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Kavali, Bhimavaram Town, Tenali, Bapatla, Ongole, Gudur, Tuni, Anakapalle and Kakinada Town.

Tributes paid

The DRM paid homage to the statue of Pingali Venkayya at the main entrance and released Tricolour balloons along with Pingali Suseela and Alluri Sitarama Raju to mark the occasion.

