Home Cities Vijayawada

YSRC government lacks transparency: Lokesh

Expressing serious concern over the financial condition of the State, Lokesh said once TDP comes back to power, it will restart the growth engine which has now come to a grinding halt.

Published: 15th August 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh in a public meeting at Unguturu.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been running the administration with a Rs 10 lakh crore debt burden, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh claimed that the YSRC government has been functioning with absolutely no transparency.

He interacted with auditors at his campsite on the outskirts of Tadikonda in Guntur district before beginning his ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra on Monday. The State government has been borrowing huge amounts of funds in the name of various corporations, he alleged.

Expressing serious concern over the financial condition of the State, Lokesh said once TDP comes back to power, it will restart the growth engine which has now come to a grinding halt. “Development and welfare are the two wheels of our cycle (TDP’s election symbol). Our priority will be to take care of the welfare of people,” Lokesh asserted. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRCTelugu Desam Party

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp