YSRC government lacks transparency: Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been running the administration with a Rs 10 lakh crore debt burden, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh claimed that the YSRC government has been functioning with absolutely no transparency.

He interacted with auditors at his campsite on the outskirts of Tadikonda in Guntur district before beginning his ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra on Monday. The State government has been borrowing huge amounts of funds in the name of various corporations, he alleged.

Expressing serious concern over the financial condition of the State, Lokesh said once TDP comes back to power, it will restart the growth engine which has now come to a grinding halt. “Development and welfare are the two wheels of our cycle (TDP’s election symbol). Our priority will be to take care of the welfare of people,” Lokesh asserted.

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been running the administration with a Rs 10 lakh crore debt burden, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh claimed that the YSRC government has been functioning with absolutely no transparency. He interacted with auditors at his campsite on the outskirts of Tadikonda in Guntur district before beginning his ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra on Monday. The State government has been borrowing huge amounts of funds in the name of various corporations, he alleged. Expressing serious concern over the financial condition of the State, Lokesh said once TDP comes back to power, it will restart the growth engine which has now come to a grinding halt. “Development and welfare are the two wheels of our cycle (TDP’s election symbol). Our priority will be to take care of the welfare of people,” Lokesh asserted. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });