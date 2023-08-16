Home Cities Vijayawada

120 years on, VMC stands the test of time, brings transformation to Vijayawada

Mayor along with others garlanded Gandhiji’s portrait and paid rich tributes.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi hoisted the National flag at Vijayawada Municipal Corporation premises here on Tuesday on the occasion of the 77th Indian Independence Day.

Mayor Bhagyalakshmi, along with Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, deputy mayors Bellam Durga, Avuthu Sreesailaja Reddy, chairperson Bandi Punyasila, floor leaders Venkata Satya Narayana, Boye Satya Babu, several corporators and co-option member Syed Aleem participated in the celebrations.

Mayor along with others garlanded Gandhiji’s portrait and paid rich tributes. Later, the Mayor hoisted the National flag and received a guard of honour from NCC students. Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Bhagya Lakshmi said that many programmes have been organised under the auspices of VMC to commemorate the great freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives to achieve freedom and inspire patriotism and freedom movement among the people.

Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said, “Our corporation with a history of more than 120 years has transformed into a million-plus city and has developed in many ways,” and urged the people not to throw garbage in the canals and said that all the residents of Vijayawada should take responsibility.

