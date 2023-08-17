Home Cities Vijayawada

Durga temple nets Rs 2.28 crore in last two weeks, says EO

The counting process of the hundi collection was conducted at the Maha Mandapam office beginning at 8 AM.

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) earned a Hundi collection of Rs 2.28 crore during the last two weeks, the temple authorities said here on Wednesday. The counting process of the hundi collection was conducted at the Maha Mandapam office beginning at 8 AM. The temple executive officer (EO) D Bhramaramba, along with other officials and trust board members, supervised the counting of cash, gold and silver offered by the devotees.

The State Special Protection (APSP) force officials and local one-town police monitored the process and ensured no untoward incident was reported. In an official release, the EO said that the devotees have offered cash worth Rs 2, 28,24,147 cash, 557 gm of gold ornaments and 5.210 gm of silver as offerings to the presiding deity Kanaka Durga during the past two weeks.

“Durga temple earned on average Rs 16.30 lakh per day in the past two weeks. Besides, the temple also earned an income of Rs 72,018 through the online donation portal e-hundi,” stated Bramarambha in her statement.

