Home Cities Vijayawada

SIM card scam: another accused nabbed from Bhimavaram

According to the police, the arrested person has been identified as T Suryanarayana.

Published: 17th August 2023 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Land scam

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Suryaraopet police arrested one more accused from Bhimavaram in West Godavari district in connection with the SIM card scam identified by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Wednesday.

According to the police, the arrested person has been identified as T Suryanarayana. It may be recalled that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) approached the NTR district commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata a week ago alleging that a person in Gunadala issued as many as 658 SIM cards of Airtel network provider with a single photo identity. DoT appealed to CP Rana to probe into the incident.

The Suryaraopet police circle inspector Venkateswarlu carried out an investigation and a case was registered against one Polukonda Naveen and others, under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act. During the investigation, cops learnt that Naveen used to run a shop in Gunadala and had issued the SIM cards to the public.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyber CrimefraudScamsim card

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp