SIM card scam: another accused nabbed from Bhimavaram

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Suryaraopet police arrested one more accused from Bhimavaram in West Godavari district in connection with the SIM card scam identified by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Wednesday.

According to the police, the arrested person has been identified as T Suryanarayana. It may be recalled that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) approached the NTR district commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata a week ago alleging that a person in Gunadala issued as many as 658 SIM cards of Airtel network provider with a single photo identity. DoT appealed to CP Rana to probe into the incident.

The Suryaraopet police circle inspector Venkateswarlu carried out an investigation and a case was registered against one Polukonda Naveen and others, under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act. During the investigation, cops learnt that Naveen used to run a shop in Gunadala and had issued the SIM cards to the public.

