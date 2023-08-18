Home Cities Vijayawada

Four youths arrested for trying to abduct middleman in Vijayawada

When Dileep was seen on Wednesday night at Ibrahimpatnam, four persons approached him and demanded their money back.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police foiled a kidnap bid and arrested four people when they allegedly tried to abduct a person near Ibrahimpatnam junction on Wednesday night.

According to west zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K Hanumantha Rao, Kotagiri Dileep, a native of Vinagadapa village in Gampalagudem Mandal, introduced himself as an influential person and collected over Rs 50 lakh from unemployed youths by promising them jobs on contract basis in Vizag Steel Plant and other PSUs.

“Believing the 35-year-old, over 30 people gave money ranging from Rs 1 lakh-Rs 3 lahks to him in the hope of getting a job. However, Dileep failed to keep his promise and disappeared,” ACP Hanumantha Rao said.

When Dileep was seen on Wednesday night at Ibrahimpatnam, four persons approached him and demanded their money back. When he refused to pay, heated arguments ensued between both the parties and they thrashed Dileep and bundled him into a car.

“Upon receiving the information from locals, police rushed to the spot and took them into custody after a brief chase. The accused were taken into custody and cases will be booked against both parties,” the ACP added.

