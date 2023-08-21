Adopt energy efficiency for India’s net-zero commitment: EESL CEO

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vishal Kapoor, CEO of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), urged proactive States, including Andhra Pradesh to embrace energy efficiency that harmonises with India’s net-zero commitment. This is exemplified through its super-efficient appliances programme which champions energy efficiency and accelerates the nation’s net-zero trajectory towards achieving net-zero emissions.

According to a press release, EESL has unveiled its vision for 2030 and reaffirmed its dedication to cleaner energy through updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). EESL’s shift to ‘Enabling Net-Zero’ aligns with India’s goal to secure 50 per cent non-fossil electricity by 2030 and reduce emissions. Its’ role becomes key in advancing these targets. At the heart of the Super-Efficient Appliances Program lies a commitment to champion energy efficiency, and this commitment translates into tangible benefits for every household.

CESL (Convergence Energy Services Limited), a subsidiary of EESL, has successfully implemented the Gram Ujala scheme in recent times. As part of this initiative, 7 Watt and 12 Watt LED bulbs with a 3-year warranty have been provided to rural households at the cost of Rs 10 each, in exchange for old incandescent lamps.

During the initial phase of the Gram Ujala program, a total of 10 million (1 crore) LED bulbs were distributed across villages in various states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.

In Andhra Pradesh specifically, the CESL has distributed 5,59,030 LED bulbs across the districts of Kadapa, Kurnool, and Chittoor. Notably, this distribution was made possible through a 100 per cent upfront investment by CESL without any financial burden on the state government during 2021-22. By targeting energy inefficiencies in government facilities, EESL aims to energise the private sector through innovation and scale.

VIJAYAWADA: Vishal Kapoor, CEO of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), urged proactive States, including Andhra Pradesh to embrace energy efficiency that harmonises with India’s net-zero commitment. This is exemplified through its super-efficient appliances programme which champions energy efficiency and accelerates the nation’s net-zero trajectory towards achieving net-zero emissions. According to a press release, EESL has unveiled its vision for 2030 and reaffirmed its dedication to cleaner energy through updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). EESL’s shift to ‘Enabling Net-Zero’ aligns with India’s goal to secure 50 per cent non-fossil electricity by 2030 and reduce emissions. Its’ role becomes key in advancing these targets. At the heart of the Super-Efficient Appliances Program lies a commitment to champion energy efficiency, and this commitment translates into tangible benefits for every household. CESL (Convergence Energy Services Limited), a subsidiary of EESL, has successfully implemented the Gram Ujala scheme in recent times. As part of this initiative, 7 Watt and 12 Watt LED bulbs with a 3-year warranty have been provided to rural households at the cost of Rs 10 each, in exchange for old incandescent lamps.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); During the initial phase of the Gram Ujala program, a total of 10 million (1 crore) LED bulbs were distributed across villages in various states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. In Andhra Pradesh specifically, the CESL has distributed 5,59,030 LED bulbs across the districts of Kadapa, Kurnool, and Chittoor. Notably, this distribution was made possible through a 100 per cent upfront investment by CESL without any financial burden on the state government during 2021-22. By targeting energy inefficiencies in government facilities, EESL aims to energise the private sector through innovation and scale.