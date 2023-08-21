Vijayawada-based AVERA to expand its business in Australia, Vietnam, Sri Lanka

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With a strategic focus on reshaping conventional two-wheelers, Vijayawada-based electric scooter manufacturer Avera AI Mobility Pvt. Ltd. (AAMPL) will be expanding its business in emerging markets in Australia, Vietnam and Sri Lanka this year, said Dr A Venkata Ramana, founder and CEO of AVERA.

“We’ve already initiated pilot programs in Vietnam and Sri Lanka, with a prospective pilot launch in Australia scheduled for November. The company’s global aspirations are firmly grounded in its commitment to sustainable practices, as underscored by its innovative electric mobility solutions,” he said.

Venkata Ramana while explaining the various functions going on in the EV manufacturing plant, asserted that they are committed to delivering sustainable and energy-efficient electric vehicles as a powerful and green alternative to conventional gasoline-powered transport.

Stating that they are currently manufacturing 25,000 EVs per year, he said they are targeting to increase the production by one lakh soon so as to meet the demand. Unveiling the VINCERO Electric Scooter on Saturday, he said the launch symbolises a pivotal stride towards pioneering sustainable and innovative electric mobility solutions on the global stage.

He further elaborated that with a strategic focus on reshaping conventional two-wheelers, AVERA takes on the pressing challenge of urban air pollution.“Through the provision of affordable and energy-efficient electric scooters and motorcycles, the company envisions spearheading a transformative shift in the two-wheeler industry not just within India, but across international boundaries,” he explained.

Recalling that AVERA already exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the New Renewable Energy Development Corporation (NREDCAP) to supply EVs to AP State government employees, Venkata Ramana said that they have provided a monthly installment facility of Rs 2,800 per month on the purchase of EVs.

Saying that there is a gradual dip in the cost of batteries used in electronic vehicles, the AVERA founder while observing that there will be a further drop in the prices of batteries, predicted that there is every possibility of the costs of the EVs coming down in the future.

