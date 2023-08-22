Home Cities Vijayawada

Gold worth Rs 8.35 crore seized from Cherukuri Sridhar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) found and seized Rs 8.35 crore worth of gold ornaments, gold coins and bars from the bank locker of the chairman, managing director (CMD) and CEO of Transstroy India Limited. 

In an official release on Monday, the ED officials said that they have carried out search operations in the houses of Cherukuri Sridhar and family members in connection with a Rs 10,000 crore bank loan fraud case on August 19. 

It may be recalled that sleuths of ED conducted raids on the business premises of former TDP Rajya Sabha MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in Guntur and Hyderabad on August 1. 

Around 9.34 kg of jewellery and 2.27 kg of gold coins and bars were seized. The total value of seized bullion and jewellery is Rs 8.35 crore, the release said.

