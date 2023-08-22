Law and order gone out of control in Andhra Pradesh: Congress Committee chief  Gidugu Rudraraju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that attacks on the poor and downtrodden sections of people were on the rise in the State, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Gidugu Rudraraju alleged that the law and order situation had gone out of control after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took charge as the Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Rudraraju cited the attack on a Dalit woman, Mounika, and her mother Anuradha in Prakasam’s Darsi Mandal and demanded the government to set up a fast-track court to resolve the case at the earliest.

According to Prakasam district police, a couple was arrested for attacking Mounika and Anuradha at the SC Colony of Botlapalem village early on August 15 over a dispute related to inter-caste marriage. The assailants, identified as Gagireddy Brahma Reddy and G Pullamma, allegedly used knives and chilli powder during the attack, seriously injuring the women.

They even stripped Mounika, tied her up and attempted to burn her alive. It has been reported that Mounika’s brother J Sairam had married the daughter of the accused, Bhargavi.

Following the incident, Rudraraju met the victims recently. He found fault with the Chief Minister and Home Minister for not responding on the issue so far. “This shows the government’s lack of sincerity towards Dalits,” he remarked.

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that attacks on the poor and downtrodden sections of people were on the rise in the State, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Gidugu Rudraraju alleged that the law and order situation had gone out of control after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took charge as the Chief Minister. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Rudraraju cited the attack on a Dalit woman, Mounika, and her mother Anuradha in Prakasam’s Darsi Mandal and demanded the government to set up a fast-track court to resolve the case at the earliest. According to Prakasam district police, a couple was arrested for attacking Mounika and Anuradha at the SC Colony of Botlapalem village early on August 15 over a dispute related to inter-caste marriage. The assailants, identified as Gagireddy Brahma Reddy and G Pullamma, allegedly used knives and chilli powder during the attack, seriously injuring the women.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); They even stripped Mounika, tied her up and attempted to burn her alive. It has been reported that Mounika’s brother J Sairam had married the daughter of the accused, Bhargavi. Following the incident, Rudraraju met the victims recently. He found fault with the Chief Minister and Home Minister for not responding on the issue so far. “This shows the government’s lack of sincerity towards Dalits,” he remarked.