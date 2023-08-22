Home Cities Vijayawada

New category to be introduced for Teacher’s Day awards

To ensure a fair and transparent selection process, the government has joined hands with the Centre for Teacher Accreditation Private Limited.

Published: 22nd August 2023 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2023 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Teacher , school , teachers , class

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Recognising the exceptional contributions of teachers showing pedagogical competencies in the English medium, the Government has announced the introduction of an additional category of awards on Teacher’s Day. 

These awards will be presented at various levels including State, District, Constituency, and Mandal levels and the commissioner of school education will decide on the number of subcategories and the number of awards in each sub-category. 

To ensure a fair and transparent selection process, the government has joined hands with the Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA) Private Limited.

Since 2019, Under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the government has introduced English as the medium of instruction in all government schools, starting from Class 1 with a focus on English language proficiency.

The ultimate goal is to make government school students globally competitive by equipping them with the necessary skills for success on the international stage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CENTA Teacher’s Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp