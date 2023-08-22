New category to be introduced for Teacher’s Day awards

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Recognising the exceptional contributions of teachers showing pedagogical competencies in the English medium, the Government has announced the introduction of an additional category of awards on Teacher’s Day.

These awards will be presented at various levels including State, District, Constituency, and Mandal levels and the commissioner of school education will decide on the number of subcategories and the number of awards in each sub-category.

To ensure a fair and transparent selection process, the government has joined hands with the Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA) Private Limited.

Since 2019, Under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the government has introduced English as the medium of instruction in all government schools, starting from Class 1 with a focus on English language proficiency.

The ultimate goal is to make government school students globally competitive by equipping them with the necessary skills for success on the international stage.

