People suffer over error in land documents in Andhra Pradesh

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An error in uploading details of land for the Raithu Bharosa scheme has turned the lives of two families upside down, forcing the rightful owners to run from pillar to post seeking justice.

According to the reports reaching here, two brothers, Polukonda Subba Rao and Durga Rao, residents of Ramachandrapuram falling under Gannavaram Mandal, reportedly lost their land to another family due to an error made by the revenue officials while collecting details for the beneficiaries of Rythu Bharosa scheme.

The news came as a complete shock to the brothers, when a woman, named Peddapudi Mariyamma, and her husband entered into their 77 cents of land back in 2022 and destroyed the crop claiming that the land belongs to them. They even reportedly threatened to book a case under SC/ST Atrocities Act, if they fail to vacate the property.

Afraid of the police cases and no official responding in favour of them, the brothers, despite suffering from paralysis, took loans from their friends and family and approached the High Court seeking justice.

The High court judge B Krishna Mohan, after hearing their petition, ordered the tahsildar concerned to carry out a detailed probe into the incident and issue a pattadar passbook immediately after finding out the true owner of the land in question.

Alleging that the tahsildar and revenue officials failed to obey the court orders, the victims’ family members claimed that their land has been grabbed with the intention and are filing false cases against them when they tried to enter their land.

“The land in question has been in our procession for the past five decades and the family who is claiming the land to be theirs are outsiders and have no valid documents to prove their version. Despite knowing all the facts, both revenue and police officials are restricting us to enter our land and suggesting to settle the issue amicably by giving half a share of the property to them,” said Polukonda Padmavathi, wife of Polukonda Durga Rao.

With no option left, the victims approached the Krishna district Collector and submitted their petition during the Spandana grievance programme on Monday. “We have explained our situation to the district revenue officer (DRO) who promised us to resolve the issue in a month. Even in the internal enquiry carried out by officials, it is clearly understood that the land belongs to us, but no official took action against the family for encroaching on our land,” Padmavathi rued.

She further alleged that some unknown persons are threatening them of dire consequences for not approaching the representatives of the SC/ST commission for land settlement despite their refusal to entertain them.

When TNIE contacted, DRO Venkateswarlu said that necessary instructions were given to Tahsildar to issue a passbook immediately and take action against the family for grabbing the land. “The case is being monitored personally and will ensure justice to the rightful owners,” he said.

