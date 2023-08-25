Over 300 two-wheelers gutted as TVS showroom catches fire in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A major fire broke out at a vehicle showroom in KP Nagar in Vijayawada gutting over 300 two-wheelers in the wee hours of Thursday. The fire accident reportedly took place around 5 a.m. at the CASA TVS showroom beside Maris Stella College for Women.

No casualties were reported in the mishap. Upon learning about the incident, fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the inferno was brought under control after a few hours of rescue operation.

According to District Fire Officer (DFO) Sankara Rao, the preliminary investigation revealed that an electric short-circuit could be one of the possible reasons for the blaze. He said that the loss of property is yet to be ascertained.

“More than 500 vehicles were kept in the showroom, which has a godown and servicing centre in the same vicinity. The fire broke out due to a suspected short circuit on the first floor of the showroom, which later spread to the adjoining godown and then to the servicing centre, causing the ground floor ceiling to collapse. The showroom was constructed in a pre-fabricated way. The e-scooters were kept along with the two-wheelers operated by petrol,” he said.

“When we reached, the showroom was entirely engulfed in fire and smoke. We controlled the fire in one and a half hours,” Rao added. A case has been registered in Patamata police station on the complaint of the showroom manager. “A special team has been formed to estimate the loss and ascertain the reasons behind the mishap,” said the Patamata police inspector Dasari Kasi Viswanath.

