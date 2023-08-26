Andhra CM extends Rs 3 lakh aid to throat cancer patient

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday extended a financial aid of Rs 3 lakh to a woman, who has been suffering from throat cancer for the past few years.

Kannur Saraswathi (34) of Billalavalasa panchayat in Garividi mandal of Vizianagaram district has been struggling to make ends meet after the death of her parents due to cancer.

She is currently getting treatment under the YSR Aarogyasri scheme. She met Jagan during his visit to Vizianagaram and urged him to provide financial assistance for her cancer treatment.

Moved by her plight, Jagan announced an aid of Rs 3 lakh from the CM’s Relief Fund and directed District Collector Nagalakshmi to provide immediate assistance to Saraswathi.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana handed over the cheque for Rs 3 lakh to Saraswathi, who expressed her gratitude to Jagan. She also thanked Botcha and ZP Chairman Majji Srinivasa Rao for allowing her to meet Jagan.

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday extended a financial aid of Rs 3 lakh to a woman, who has been suffering from throat cancer for the past few years. విజయనగరం జిల్లా పర్యటనలో ముఖ్యమంత్రిని కలసి సహాయం కోరిన కేన్సర్ బాధితురాలు సరస్వతి. మానవతా హృదయంతో స్పందించిన ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ వై.ఎస్.జగన్. రూ.3 లక్షల ఆర్థిక సహాయం అందజేత. pic.twitter.com/487HVxJ1so — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) August 25, 2023 Kannur Saraswathi (34) of Billalavalasa panchayat in Garividi mandal of Vizianagaram district has been struggling to make ends meet after the death of her parents due to cancer.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); She is currently getting treatment under the YSR Aarogyasri scheme. She met Jagan during his visit to Vizianagaram and urged him to provide financial assistance for her cancer treatment. Moved by her plight, Jagan announced an aid of Rs 3 lakh from the CM’s Relief Fund and directed District Collector Nagalakshmi to provide immediate assistance to Saraswathi. Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana handed over the cheque for Rs 3 lakh to Saraswathi, who expressed her gratitude to Jagan. She also thanked Botcha and ZP Chairman Majji Srinivasa Rao for allowing her to meet Jagan.