Andhra CM extends Rs 3 lakh aid to throat cancer patient

Published: 26th August 2023 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2023 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extends an aid of Rs 3 lakh to K Saraswathi, a throat cancer patient, in Vizianagaram on Friday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday extended a financial aid of Rs 3 lakh to a woman, who has been suffering from throat cancer for the past few years. 

Kannur Saraswathi (34) of Billalavalasa panchayat in Garividi mandal of Vizianagaram district has been struggling to make ends meet after the death of her parents due to cancer.

She is currently getting treatment under the YSR Aarogyasri scheme. She met Jagan during his visit to Vizianagaram and urged him to provide financial assistance for her cancer treatment. 

Moved by her plight, Jagan announced an aid of Rs 3 lakh from the CM’s Relief Fund and directed District Collector Nagalakshmi to provide immediate assistance to Saraswathi. 

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana handed over the cheque for Rs 3 lakh to Saraswathi, who expressed her gratitude to Jagan. She also thanked Botcha and ZP Chairman Majji Srinivasa Rao for allowing her to meet Jagan. 

