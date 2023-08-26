Home Cities Vijayawada

Sea of devotees throng Durga temple in Andhra to offer special prayers for Sravan maasam 

Devotees offer prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga in Vijayawada I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Devotees celebrated the second Friday of Sravana maasam with fervour at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) by offering special prayers to the presiding deity adorned in the avatar of Sri Varalakshmi Devi. 

Temple EO Bramaramba and other officials monitored the proceedings of the special rituals performed in the temple. Temple priests say Sravana maasam is considered the birth month of the goddess Kanaka Durga and women offer month-long prayers during this month wishing prosperity and good health of their families.

Speaking to TNIE, the temple EO D Bramaramba said the authorities of Kanaka Durga temple are preparing for celebrations for the festivities such as  Sravana Sukravaram, Varalakshmi Vratham and Raksha Bandhan in the auspicious Sravana Maasam and said thousands of devotees are expected to throng the temple to offer special prayers.

She further said Kanaka Durga temple authorities celebrate Varalakshmi Vratham every Friday during the month ‘Samoohika Varalakshmi Vratam’ will be performed atop Indrakeeladri on September 8 (Friday) which is the fourth ‘Sukravaram’ of Sravana Masam. 

