Vijayawada police file cases against Ayyanna, Buddha over hate speech

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Based on a complaint lodged by former minister and Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani), Atkur police registered cases against former TDP minister Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu and former MLC Buddha Venkanna for their hate speeches against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Tourism Minister RK Roja at a public meeting held in Gannavaram as part of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra.

The police registered an FIR under Sections 153a, 504, 509, 354A1 (iv) and 502 (2) of IPC against Ayyanna. Buddha was booked under Sections 153, 153A, 506, 505 (2) of IPC.

In his complaint, Nani stated that Ayyanna and Buddha made derogatory remarks against the State ministers and YSRC leaders and threatened former minister and Gudivada MLA Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) and Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan that they would be eliminated by TDP cadre soon after the party comes to power in the State.

At a TDP meeting at Chinna Avutupalli on Wednesday, the TDP leaders came down heavily on the YSRC government, which led to tension in the village.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed at Thukkuluru village in Nuzvid mandal on Friday evening when TDP and YSRC cadres clashed during Lokesh’s padayatra. When a YSRC worker, holding the party flag, demanded the stoppage of loud DJ music, TDP activists reportedly attacked him.

Two motorcycles were destroyed. Stones were pelted on the houses of YSRC activists, which led to a clash between the two groups. Nuzvid police rushed to the village and brought the situation under control.

