YSR awards: Aug 31 last date for entries

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Awards High Power Screening Committee member and Commissioner of Information and Public Relations Thumma Vijay Kumar Reddy on Friday informed that August 31 is the last date for receipt of entries for the YSR Lifetime Achievement and YSR Achievement Awards 2023.

The State government is honouring eminent persons and organisations with YSR Lifetime Achievement and YSR Achievement Awards every year in recognition of their services to society.

Individuals and organisations applying for the awards should provide information of their achievements and services to society in not more than one page. They should also give their details like phone numbers and e-mail ID. The entries should be sent to secy-political@ap.gov.in.

Individuals who excelled at national and international levels in fields such as arts, social service, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, civil service, sports and other fields are eligible for the nomination, he added.

