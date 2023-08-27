Home Cities Vijayawada

FCI to hold e-auction for wheat and rice on Aug 30

In addition to the above, 7,96,000 MTs of rice is available with the State government under the Central Pool in Andhra Pradesh.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 4,000 metric tonnes of wheat and 13,018 metric tonnes of rice will be offered under OMSS (D) through e-auction to be held on August 30, said Chandrasekhar Joshi, General Manager of Food Corporation of India (FCI), Andhra Pradesh Region, Amaravathi Regional Office, here on Saturday.

So far, 7,69,609 MTs of rice and 12,125 MTs of wheat are available with FCI, Andhra Pradesh. In addition to the above, 7,96,000 MTs of rice is available with the State government under the Central Pool in Andhra Pradesh.

The Central government has decided to release wheat and rice in the open market through the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) to stabilise the retail prices of wheat and rice across the country.

To check the increasing price trend of rice and wheat, it was decided to off-load 25 LMT of rice and 50 LMT of wheat under OMSS(D). Accordingly, two LMT of wheat is to be offered in the weekly e-auctions by FCI, he said.

He further stated that to participate in e-auction, the EMD amount has to be credited through electronic mode in the favour of GM, FCI, Regional Office, Amaravati before 6 pm on August 28.

