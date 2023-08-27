Home Cities Vijayawada

Over 11 kg of gold seized from Chennai-based man in Vijayawada

They found gold from a Chennai-based man, who was smuggling gold to the State from foreign countries.

As a follow-up to this operation, the officials further conducted searches on the properties related to the accused and recovered another 6.8 kg of gold along with foreign currency worth Rs 1.5 lakh.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada unit of Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate seized nearly 4.3 kg of gold worth Rs 6.4 crore at Bollapalli toll plaza in Palnadu district on Saturday. According to the officials, the gold was being smuggled from Dubai and Sri Lanka to Andhra Pradesh. The authorities intercepted a car, which was on its way to Vijayawada from Chennai, in the wee hours of Friday at Bollapalli toll plaza. They found gold from a Chennai-based man, who was smuggling gold to the State from foreign countries. They seized.

As a follow-up to this operation, the officials further conducted searches on the properties related to the accused and recovered another 6.8 kg of gold along with foreign currency worth Rs 1.5 lakh. The accused has been remanded to 13-day of judicial custody. It may be noted that the Vijayawada Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate has seized smuggled gold to the tune of 70 kg worth Rs 40 crore in the past one year.

