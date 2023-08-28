Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh: Man suspects wife’s fidelity, strangulates her to death

The incident came to light on Sunday with the family members of the deceased woman, Ramya Teja, lodging a complaint with the police.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Suspecting her fidelity, a 36-year-old man allegedly strangulated his wife to death by using the wire of a phone charger in Kummamuru village in Krishna district on Saturday night.The incident came to light on Sunday with the family members of the deceased woman, Ramya Teja, lodging a complaint with the police.

According to the cops, the accused Veerla Ramakrishna (36) and the deceased hail from Kummamuru village and got married 11 years ago. While Ramakrishna is a car driver by profession, Ramya Teja worked as village assistant administrator for DWCRA groups in the village.Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused used to fight with his wife suspecting her fidelity.  

“The woman left her paternal home last month after Ramakrishna reportedly attacked her and the latter’s mother. In a fit of rage, he killed his wife by strangulating her with a mobile phone charger cable and fled the scene. A case has been registered and investigation is on. The accused has been taken into custody,” said the police.

