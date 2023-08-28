Vijayawada GGH maternity dept thrives amid challenges

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH) has been receiving an overwhelming response from thousands of patients for its for offering exceptional services and top-notch comfort.

Pregnant women from the neighbouring districts, including NTR, Krishna, Eluru, West Godavari, and East, have been choosing this facility for deliveries. The hospital has also been handling critical cases referred by other GGHs.

Though the doctors emphasize on normal deliveries, they resort to C-sections only under critical circumstances. Of 9,268 deliveries performed in 2022, 4,281 were normal. However, 2,176 deliveries were normal out of 4,958 surgeries performed till July.

As many as 2,469 high-risk cases and 1,830 referred ones were attended by Dr Palutla Himabindu and her team. The services were provided by a team of 46 doctors, including five professors, seven associate professors, 13 assistant professors, four senior residents, and 17 junior residents, along with the support of 130 nurses.

Dr Himabindu, the Head of the Department of Gynaecology, acknowledged the urgency of certain critical cases arriving in the midnight. She stressed, “We focus on keeping both mother and baby healthy, while ensuring a comfortable delivery. The hospital prioritises high-risk pregnant women and aims for normal deliveries whenever feasible, while resorting to C-sections only when necessary.”

The GGH is equipped with six operation theatres, including dedicated spaces for elective, emergency, and family planning surgeries.A 15-bed ICU with ventilators and a modern 20-bed labour ward are also available. The hospital also boasts five ultrasound scanning units, a 24-hour laboratory, 10 ventilators and one simulator.

However, the govt hospital faces shortage of staff. Though the hospital has been operating with 260 beds, the staff have been appointed for a 150-bed facility. In addition to this, the doctors, staff as well as patients sometimes face difficulty due to the increase in admissions as two patients are forced to use a single bed.

Dr KVS Sai Prasad, president of Prajarogya Vedika, highlighted the pressing need for a new building with 250 to 300 additional beds and enhanced equipment, along with a three-fold increase in staff. He also said that several ACs and lifts have not been operating properly in the Old GGH. He demanded the government to fulfil the needs of the facility as the patient turnover is more than the Guntur GGH.

Ch Babu Rao, a CPM state executive member, raised concerns about lack of facilities for dialysis of patients, CT, MRI scanning, specialised medical cases and cardiac cases at the old GGH.

He noted that the super speciality block is located in the new hospital, eight kilometres away, causing patients to endure long commute during emergencies. Rao demanded the government to recognise the potentially life-threatening consequences of this situation at the Old GGH.

