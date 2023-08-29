Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh HC adjourns plea challenging transfer of excise staff to SEB

The petitioners’ advocates argued that there is no truth in the State government’s claim that SEB is part of the excise department.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday adjourned hearing in the petition filed by a group of excise employees challenging the GOs 679 and 684 issued in July transferring them to the Special Enforcement Bureau. The petitioners requested the court to allow them to continue rendering their services in the Excise Department. 

The petitioners’ advocates argued that there is no truth in the State government’s claim that SEB is part of the excise department. They said SEB is only a special setup formed under the General Administration Department. 

The petitioners were recruited under the excise department and only the services rules of the department are applicable, they added.

The advocates further argued that rules do not allow transfer of one department to another and in case of deputation, consent of the employee has to be taken, which was not done in the present case. As the court time ended and arguments were inconclusive, the hearing was adjourned to the next day.

