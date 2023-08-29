Home Cities Vijayawada

Durga temple to get dedicated TV channel soon

The trust board is mulling to promote temple activities and special rituals on various social media platforms.

SDMSD trust board chairman Karnati Rambabu and EO Bramaramba during the press conference in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Soon, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) will have its own dedicated TV channel on the lines of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), said the Durga Temple Trust board chairman Karnati Rambabu. 

Addressing the media on the occasion of the trust board meeting on Monday, he said that the temple authorities are contemplating promoting the temple activities on all the social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, and daily proceedings of the temple and other special rituals will be telecasted online. “Having a dedicated TV channel-Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Bhakthi Channel (SDMBC)-for our temple where devotees across the world can view all the proceedings of Durga temple, special rituals, festivities and other activities, will help in promoting the temple, tradition and culture,” added the chairman. 

During the meeting, as many as 35 proposals were brought to the agenda and some of them were ratified while some were sent for verification. Stating that developing devotees' amenities atop Indrakeeladri was their priority for the upcoming annual Dasara festivities, Rambabu said tender notifications related to queue lines, electrical works and others were issued and will take a decision on that as early as possible. 
Further, Rambabu explained that Lord Shiva temple is being renovated at a brisk pace and an additional Navagraha mandapam will be constructed at a cost of Rs 40 lakh. “In addition, the committee also ratified the proposal for documenting the temple’s history and use of social media platforms,” he added.

Elaborating on the development of other works in the temple, he said that the Annadanam complex is being constructed to facilitate around 2,000 devotees at a time and also said that temple authorities took measures to distribute Kunkuma prasadam to every devotee visiting the temple from this Poornima.

The foundation stone will be laid for the construction of the Annadanam complex near Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam downhill. In addition, the first floor of Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam is being renovated as dormitories in order to facilitate the devotees thronging the temple from various places in the country,” he explained. The temple authority has also decided to purchase two more diesel-operated vehicles to ferry senior citizens, women and children from Om Point atop Indrakeeladri.

