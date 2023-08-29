Foreign cigarettes worth Rs 90 lakh seized in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a joint operation carried out by the sleuths of Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) and Patamata police officials, illegal foreign brand cigarettes worth Rs 90 lakh were seized, which are being transported to Vijayawada city in two containers on Sunday night.

Based on reliable information, the vigilance officials along with Patamata police intercepted a truck near Ramavarappadu junction on Sunday late at night and found 75 boxes of foreign-brand cigarettes upon inspection.

According to Patamata police inspector Dasari Kasi Viswanath, the truck with a Bihar registration was intercepted by the officers and the lorry driver and his assistant were taken into custody. “On inspection, it was found that both vehicles were loaded with 75 high-density polyethene (HDPE) sacks containing smuggled goods stitched from the top.

On questioning, the drivers revealed that the vehicles started from Patna, Bihar and they drove them to Vijayawada as per the instructions of a booking agent. They stated that they were not aware of the contents of the packages booked for delivery. We are searching for another accused who provided escort to the truck from Vizag,” said the Patamata police. A case has been registered against the two and an investigation is on.

