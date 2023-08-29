RGUKT-run NGO marks 14th anniversary on grand note

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Helping Hands, an NGO run by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), celebrated its 14th-anniversary celebrations on the premises of IIIT-Nuzvid on a grand note. IIIT-Nuzvid director Prof. GVR Srinivas Rao and CEO of Heal Paradise, an NGO based in Agiripalli village, attended the event as chief guests.

Prof. GVR Srinivas Rao highlighted the activities taken up by Helping Hands, while Ajay Kumar spoke about community service. A 2009-batch alumnus of the EEE branch of IIIT-N, Nagaraju, shared with the students about his experience with Helping Hands. President of Helping Hands Salim Babu remembered the late Amaravani, the man who helped the NGO.

Children from Sneha Rides, an orphanage located in Nuzvid, performed a heart-touching play. Later, a child spoke about the activities of Sneha Rides for orphans and the support extended to them by Helping Hands. The department associated with IIIT-Nuzvid performed traditional dance, music, and a play to convey social responsibility.

VIJAYAWADA: Helping Hands, an NGO run by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), celebrated its 14th-anniversary celebrations on the premises of IIIT-Nuzvid on a grand note. IIIT-Nuzvid director Prof. GVR Srinivas Rao and CEO of Heal Paradise, an NGO based in Agiripalli village, attended the event as chief guests. Prof. GVR Srinivas Rao highlighted the activities taken up by Helping Hands, while Ajay Kumar spoke about community service. A 2009-batch alumnus of the EEE branch of IIIT-N, Nagaraju, shared with the students about his experience with Helping Hands. President of Helping Hands Salim Babu remembered the late Amaravani, the man who helped the NGO. Children from Sneha Rides, an orphanage located in Nuzvid, performed a heart-touching play. Later, a child spoke about the activities of Sneha Rides for orphans and the support extended to them by Helping Hands. The department associated with IIIT-Nuzvid performed traditional dance, music, and a play to convey social responsibility.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });