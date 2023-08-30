1,200 students take part in U-Genius quiz competition for Vijayawada Zone

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National General Awareness Quiz competition-U Genius for Vijayawada Zone was hosted by Union Bank of India at the Stella Maris Indoor Stadium at Pantakaluva Road in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Nearly 1,200 students from 450 schools from various parts of Andhra Pradesh participated in the event.

The winners in the competitions will be sent to final round to be conducted in Mumbai by Union Bank Of India, Central office.

Additional SP (CID) KGV Saritha, who was the chief guest, motivated the students on issues such as education and its importance in life.

Union Bank of India zonal manager Navneet Kumr encouraged the children to participate in quiz competitions and Olympiads. Atkison Senior Secondary School students Sai Ipshita and M Slaghana were the winners of the quiz.

