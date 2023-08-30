Home Cities Vijayawada

1,200 students take part in U-Genius quiz competition for Vijayawada Zone

Additional SP (CID) KGV Saritha, who was the chief guest, motivated the students on issues such as education and its importance in life.

Published: 30th August 2023 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2023 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

1,200 students take part in U-Genius quiz competition for Vijayawada Zone

Nearly 1,200 students from 450 schools from various parts of Andhra Pradesh participated in the event. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National General Awareness Quiz competition-U Genius for Vijayawada Zone was hosted by Union Bank of India at the Stella Maris Indoor Stadium at Pantakaluva Road in Vijayawada on Tuesday. 

Nearly 1,200 students from 450 schools from various parts of Andhra Pradesh participated in the event. 
The winners in the competitions will be sent to final round to be conducted in Mumbai by Union Bank Of India, Central office. 

Additional SP (CID) KGV Saritha, who was the chief guest, motivated the students on issues such as education and its importance in life.

Union Bank of India zonal manager Navneet Kumr encouraged the children to participate in quiz competitions and Olympiads. Atkison Senior Secondary School students Sai Ipshita and M Slaghana were the winners of the quiz.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
U-Genius quiz competition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp