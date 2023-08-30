Home Cities Vijayawada

5 lakh houses ready for inauguration in Andhra Pradesh

The CM will soon take part in the housewarming ceremony at one of the layouts. 

Published: 30th August 2023 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2023 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

apartments, buildings, houses

Image of residential buildings used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The housing department has completed the construction of five lakh houses under the Navaratnalu- Pedalandariki Illu programme as per the directive of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to organise the mass housewarming ceremony across the State. 

In all, 5,00,653 houses have been constructed under the programme. On realising the target of constructing 5 lakh houses, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh congratulated the officials and staff. With Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain and AP State Housing Corporation Managing Director G Lakshmisha constantly monitoring the progress of the housing scheme and issuing the necessary instructions from time to time, officials have realised the target of constructing 5 lakh units. 

The CM will soon take part in the housewarming ceremony at one of the layouts. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
five lakh houses YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp