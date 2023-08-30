5 lakh houses ready for inauguration in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The housing department has completed the construction of five lakh houses under the Navaratnalu- Pedalandariki Illu programme as per the directive of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to organise the mass housewarming ceremony across the State.

In all, 5,00,653 houses have been constructed under the programme. On realising the target of constructing 5 lakh houses, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh congratulated the officials and staff. With Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain and AP State Housing Corporation Managing Director G Lakshmisha constantly monitoring the progress of the housing scheme and issuing the necessary instructions from time to time, officials have realised the target of constructing 5 lakh units.

The CM will soon take part in the housewarming ceremony at one of the layouts.

VIJAYAWADA: The housing department has completed the construction of five lakh houses under the Navaratnalu- Pedalandariki Illu programme as per the directive of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to organise the mass housewarming ceremony across the State. In all, 5,00,653 houses have been constructed under the programme. On realising the target of constructing 5 lakh houses, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh congratulated the officials and staff. With Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain and AP State Housing Corporation Managing Director G Lakshmisha constantly monitoring the progress of the housing scheme and issuing the necessary instructions from time to time, officials have realised the target of constructing 5 lakh units. The CM will soon take part in the housewarming ceremony at one of the layouts. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });