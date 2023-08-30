Home Cities Vijayawada

Man gets life term for murdering 82-year-old teacher in Vijayawada

Published: 30th August 2023

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bhimavaram III Additional District Sessions Court judge P Satya Devi convicted Yella Vijaya Kumar alias Nani and his partner Tirumani in a 2021 murder for a gain case. While Kumar was sentenced to life imprisonment, his accomplice was sentenced to two years of simple imprisonment and a penalty of `1,000.  

The case dates back to June 22, 2021, when Kumar smothered Manukonda Karunamma alias Balapati Karunamma, an 82-year-old retired teacher, to death with the help of Tirumani in Elurupaadu village, West Godavari district. 

Police registered a case after receiving a complaint from Bantumilli Swarna Kumar, the victim’s daughter. 
During the course of investigation, police learnt that the victim was murdered and her earrings were forcefully removed. The duo then pledged the earrings at a jewellery shop.

The accused Vijaya Kumar, who has a suspect sheet against him in the Kale police station, was arrested along with Tirumani. Both of them admitted to having committed the crime. 

DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy had directed the Eluru Range DIG GVG Ashok Kumar and West Godavari SP U Ravi Prakash to bring the murder case  to a logical conclusion.  A fast-track court heard the case on Tuesday and convicted the accused.

