Uttarandhra TDP leaders join YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Several TDP leaders from North Coastal Andhra joined the ruling YSRC in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday.

Among those who joined the YSRC are former TDP MLA T Bhadraiah and his son Dr T Rajesh. Bhadraiah was elected to the State Assembly in 1985 and 1994 from Palakonda. He hails from Rajam in Vizianagaram district. From Anakapalle, TDP leader M Bharat Kumar and his parents Ramana Rao (Director, Visakha Dairy) and Dhanamma (former MPP) joined the YSRC.

Former DCMS chairman G Nageswara Rao and Visakhapatnam district Telugu Yuvatha general secretary M Kumar Raja also joined the ruling party.

