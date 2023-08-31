Centre takes proactive steps to boost world-renowned Kondapalli toys

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

VIJAYAWADA: The central government has taken a proactive step under the Scheme of the Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI) to boost the skill development of the renowned Kondapalli toy manufacturers. The initiative aims to mitigate challenges and provide a unified platform for the various artisan societies, streamlining training, raw material management, toy production, and sales under a single umbrella. For this 27 societies of 206 artisans of Kondapalli were merged.

With National Institute of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NI-MSME) as a Nodal Agency and DRDA as an implementing agency, steps are being taken in Kondapalli after a brief study made by the central government agency. The initiative aims to enhance the skills of Kondapalli artisans by incorporating modern techniques, while also providing them with essential marketing guidance.

To support this scheme, a budget of `172.50 lakh has been allocated, where the central government covers 90 per cent and the artisans contribute 10 per cent financially. In consideration of the financial constraints faced by the artisans, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) has allocated `29.50 lakh from his MPLADS funds to cover the artists’ share.

As a part of this, a society named ‘Kondapalli Sfurthi Bommala Panivarla Sangam’ has been established. This society will serve as the operational entity responsible for orchestrating various activities related to the scheme.

In alignment with the inspiration Sfurthi scheme’s objectives, the dilapidated structure which was constructed in the year 1963 and was replaced with a new building. This newly constructed building houses 16 workshops for toy crafting which are useful for 80 families, a spacious workshop dedicated to carving and toy design, and essential amenities to support the artists’ creative processes. MP also assured to extend his support in constructing the first floor with 32 workshops.

Speaking to TNIE, MP Nani said that they will ask for the support of organisations like Tata Trust to facilitate international marketing opportunities for Kondapalli toys.

To overcome the increased cost of procuring white pine trees from distant forests due to scarcity in Kondapalli, the new society will provide a subsidy of 50 per cent.

Panuganti Lalitha Kumari, a dedicated toy maker from Kondapalli, expressed gratitude for the initiative. She shared that the artisans have been practising this craft for generations. She thanked the MP for providing support for the artisans and lending them a helping hand in their development.

