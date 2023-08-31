Ignite students’ minds, teachers told

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar directed the teachers to inculcate scientific temperament in the students. Participating as a chief guest in the ‘State School Innovation Challenge Grand Finale’ programme held at a hotel in Vijayawada on Wednesday, he awarded cash prizes to the top ten teams for their innovative ideas.

He awarded first prize of `1 lakh rupees to GVMC High School (Visakhapatnam), second prize of `75,000 to AP Model School Gonegandla (Kurnool district), third prize `50,000 to Zilla Parishad High School Kalidindi (Eluru) and fourth prize of `20,000 to MJPAP BC Welfare Residential School (Nandyal district).

“Children should have curiosity on science and should aspire to reach new heights.,” the Commissioner said.

SCERT director B Prathap Reddy said that the boys and girls of government schools belonging to rural areas are performing much better today, and they want to identify the problems in the neighbourhood and try to solve them.

South India UNICEF representative Seshagiri Madhusudan praised the government of Andhra Pradesh for investing on education for students and making India future-ready. School Innovation Programme director Vamsi Krishna, Nodal Officer G Bhagyasri, and SCERT staff were present.

