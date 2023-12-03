DGP inaugurates newly constructed Ajit Singh Nagar traffic police station in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Measures taken by the NTR district police has brought down the number of road mishaps and fatalities by 15% in the past one year, said Director General of Police (DGP) Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy. He inaugurated the newly constructed Ajit Singh Nagar Traffic Police Station near Kandrika on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Reddy said the new traffic police station will help in controlling the traffic problems in the North zone.He recalled the previous situation of Ajit Singh Nagar and Kandrika when he was CP 13 years ago and expressed his surprise over the development and infrastructure.

“The number of vehicles plying on the roads in Vijayawada city are increasing and it has become a herculean task to regulate the traffic. This station will help in addressing the persisting traffic woes,” said the.

He took stock of the situation in the North zone traffic, inner ring-road and State highways passing through Ajit Singh Nagar. He lauded the efforts of Central MLA Malladi Vishnuvardhan for bringing the issue to government’s notice and finding a suitable location for setting up the police station.MLA Malladi Vishnuvardhan and others were present.

