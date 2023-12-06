Home Cities Vijayawada

Civic body sets up nine relief camps in Vijayawada

A view of Vijayawada Municipal corporation building in the city

A view of Vijayawada Municipal corporation building in the city. (File Photo| Ch Narayana Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Residents in the flooded and hilly areas of Vijayawada faced an increased risk of inundation due to Cyclone Michaung. Regarding this, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has established nine relief centres, three in each circle to provide support for those affected.

VMC chief Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said that the affected people can seek refuge in the designated relief centres located in schools, facilitated by volunteers or Village Revenue Officers (VROs).

Meanwhile, Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar inspected the major outfall drain from Kandrika Junction towards Nuzvid Road on Tuesday. He instructed the officials to take measures to ensure the unobstructed flow of water in the outfall drain.

The commissioner highlighted areas with accumulated garbage, urging officials to address these locations, especially where culverts were not constructed by private developers. He also instructed the officials to clear where rainwater retention was observed at the Pulleti canal and near the ESI junction due to the cyclone’s impact.

