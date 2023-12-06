Vijayawada railway division bags ‘Efficiency Shield’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a remarkable display of excellence, prowess and efficiency, South Central Railway Vijayawada division bagged the prestigious and the coveted Over All General Manager’s ‘Efficiency Shield’ for its performance in the year 2023. The award was jointly presented to Vijayawada and Secunderabad Divisions SCR Zone.

The 68th Railway Week Awards-Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar-2023 for excellence in a various fields was announced on Monday evening and Vijayawada Division bagged 10 shields of total 35 shields in various categories.

Vijayawada Divison Railway Manager Narendra A Patil congratulated all the branch officers and staff for achieving 10 GM Shields in various categories and performing exceptionally well by recording highest ever revenue of Rs 5,306.58 crore and achieving second highest incremental loading of 12.125 tonne in Indian Railways during FY 2022-23.

He underscored passenger safety, elimination of manned level crossings, fortifying the existing infrastructure, ramping up traffic facilities and laying of new lines shall remain the top agenda and focus during the FY 2023-24.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: In a remarkable display of excellence, prowess and efficiency, South Central Railway Vijayawada division bagged the prestigious and the coveted Over All General Manager’s ‘Efficiency Shield’ for its performance in the year 2023. The award was jointly presented to Vijayawada and Secunderabad Divisions SCR Zone. The 68th Railway Week Awards-Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar-2023 for excellence in a various fields was announced on Monday evening and Vijayawada Division bagged 10 shields of total 35 shields in various categories. Vijayawada Divison Railway Manager Narendra A Patil congratulated all the branch officers and staff for achieving 10 GM Shields in various categories and performing exceptionally well by recording highest ever revenue of Rs 5,306.58 crore and achieving second highest incremental loading of 12.125 tonne in Indian Railways during FY 2022-23.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He underscored passenger safety, elimination of manned level crossings, fortifying the existing infrastructure, ramping up traffic facilities and laying of new lines shall remain the top agenda and focus during the FY 2023-24. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp