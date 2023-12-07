Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra: 25,839 candidates qualified for SI posts in Paper I & II

Candidates can download the scanned OMR sheets for Paper-III and IV which will be available in website www.slprb.ap.gov.in from December 6 to 8

Published: 07th December 2023 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2023 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment board (APSLPRB) chairman Atul Singh announced that final results for filling sub-inspector in both civil and APSP-Men were released on Wednesday. 

In a press release, he said as many as 25,839 candidates enrolled for sub-inspector (SI) posts were qualified in Paper I and Paper II, out of which 18,637 candidates qualified for Paper III and Paper IV.

Atul Singh said, “The answer key is placed on the website. Candidates can download the scanned OMR sheets for Paper-III and IV which will be available in website www.slprb.ap.gov.in from December 6 to 8. Selection list from qualified candidates will be prepared shortly.”

