Govt will distribute 1.43 crore Aarogyasri cards to beneficiaries: Andhra Health Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the government is taking proactive steps to strengthen Aarogyasri scheme, Minister for Health Vidadala Rajini said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has increased the procedure covered under Arogyasri to 3,257 and raised the bar on eligibility for utilising the services to a minimum annual income of Rs 5 lakh for the head of the family.

She held a review with department officials at the headquarters in Mangalagiri on Wednesday and said that the government is also allowing certain procedures worth around Rs 25 lakh to be availed for free.

The Minister mentioned that the government will distribute new Aarogyasri cards to eligible individuals from December 18 and provide opportunity to around 1.43 crore beneficiaries across the State to avail the benefits of the scheme.

Rajini further emphasised that the government plans to digitise health records for patients treated under Aarogyasri, Aarogya Suraksha, and the Family Physician Concept. She instructed officials to develop the technology for this initiative.

