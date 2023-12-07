NTR district CP inspects arrangements for CM Jagan’s visit

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata on Wednesday inspected the security arrangements for the ground breaking ceremony for development works in Durga temple where Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to attend on Thursday.

Rana along with other officials monitored the security arrangements in Kanaka Durga Nagar where the CM will be participating in the ground breaking ceremony for the development works such as Nitya Annadanam complex, multi-storey parking complex, prasadam kitchen, permanent queue lines and rock fall mitigation works.

During the inspection, he instructed the officials to divert the traffic in the wake of CM security arrangements, locate sufficient place for VIPs vehicle parking and other security arrangements.

