Home Cities Vijayawada

NTR district CP inspects arrangements for CM Jagan’s visit

During the inspection, he instructed the officials to divert the traffic in the wake of CM security arrangements, locate sufficient place for VIPs vehicle parking and other security arrangements. 

Published: 07th December 2023 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2023 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata on Wednesday inspected the security arrangements for the ground breaking ceremony for development works in Durga temple where Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to attend on Thursday. 

Rana along with other officials monitored the security arrangements in Kanaka Durga Nagar where the CM will be participating in the ground breaking ceremony for the development works such as Nitya Annadanam complex, multi-storey parking complex, prasadam kitchen, permanent queue lines and rock fall mitigation works. 

During the inspection, he instructed the officials to divert the traffic in the wake of CM security arrangements, locate sufficient place for VIPs vehicle parking and other security arrangements. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanthi Rana Tata

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp