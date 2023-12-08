CDO celebrates 61st Civil Defence Annual Day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 61st Civil Defence Annual Day was observed by the Civil Defence Organisation (CDO), South Central Railway, at Vijayawada Railway Station’s circulating area. The event witnessed the hoisting of the Civil Defence Flag by Narendra A Patil, the Divisional Railway Manager of Vijayawada, in the presence of railway staff and the CDO team.

As part of the annual day celebrations, a mock drill was conducted in collaboration with the staff of Vijayawada division, focusing on basic life-saving measures and rescue operations. D Srinivasa Rao, ADRM, Infrastructure, M Srikanth, ADRM, Operations, and KLN Swamy, Deputy Controller of Civil Defence & ADGM, CDO/SCR, supervised the relief and rescue operations performed by CDO personnel. A large audience, comprising passengers and commuters, gathered to witness the mock drill.

The primary objective of the drill was to train staff in crucial extrication methods, providing immediate first aid on the spot, and transferring casualties to the nearest hospital. This aims to save lives and minimise casualties during untoward incidents.

Prior to the drill, the CDO team organised four training camps across the SCR Zone, imparting basic life-saving measures and rescue operations to Vijayawada division staff and the general public. Approximately 150 CDO personnel and railway staff actively participated in the rescue and extrication operations during the mock drill.

The exercise simulated a bomb blast in a political rally, resulting in numerous casualties. CDO personnel and railway staff swiftly initiated rescue and relief operations, emphasizing the importance of dealing with immediate emergency conditions, protecting the public, and restoring vital services and facilities damaged by disasters.

In his remarks to the media, the DRM praised the efforts of the CDO, SCR, in providing valuable lessons on ground rescue methods, fire fighting techniques, first aid, basic life support, and rescue extrication methods. Stressing the importance of civil defence basic training in daily life, he encouraged staff to voluntarily enrol in the organisation.

The DRM highlighted the significant role railways play during crises and calamities, commending the CDO for its valuable contributions. He urged retired railway staff to join the CDO, emphasising the benefits of learning life-saving techniques and maintaining an active, healthy lifestyle.As a token of appreciation, a group cash award of Rs 50,000 was announced for the outstanding demonstration by the CDO.

